Govt wants daily hearing in Ram Temple issue: Javadekar

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the central government wants the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit to be heard on day to day basis in the court.

"The government wants the Ram Temple matter to be heard on day to day basis so that this issue is resolved at the earliest," Javadekar said at a press conference here.

The Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019. However, pressure is being mounted on the Centre to initiate construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

On Sunday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh's address at an event in Lucknow found himself in an awkward situation after slogans demanding the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya were raised in the middle of his speech. "Jo Mandir Banwayega, Vote Usi Ko Jjyega (We will vote for the party which will construct the Ram Temple)," the audience chanted disrupting Singh's speech. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, asserted that only the BJP government would be able to construct the Ram Temple. Adityanath was addressing a Youth Kumbh event in Lucknow, "Whenever construction work of Ram Temple begins, our supporters will participate. Apart from our government, no one else will be successful in completing this task," he said. (ANI)