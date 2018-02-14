Goyal exhorts job aspirants to apply for 1 lakh railways jobs

[India] Feb. 14 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday exhorted job aspirants to apply for more than one lakh vacancies in the railways.

In a tweet, Goyal said, "More than one lakh job openings are available, visit Railway Recruitment Board website and apply."

These vacancies are in Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, and Trivendrum.

Out of these one lakh vacancies, 62,907 are Group- D posts. "Opportunities for the youth in the Railways: For the 62, 907 posts of Group-D, the Railways have started recruitment process for the high school and ITI pass-outs," Goyal tweeted. He added that the eligible candidates can apply for these posts. The last date for application is March 12, 2018. (ANI)