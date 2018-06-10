Gramin Dak Sevaks' pay hike will improve access to financial services: Sitharaman

[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the increase in the wages of the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) will help improve access to financial services in remote regions.

Sitharaman while attending an interaction programme with Gramin Dak Sevaks here, praised the hard work of the postmen for providing access to communication and financial services in remote areas.

"We took many new things into consideration in the last meeting for Gramin Dak Sevaks. Even today, with so many new technologies available to us, we wait for a postman to bring posts for us. Many postmen are depressed due to non-increments of their salaries on time and lack of facilities," she said.

Recently, the Union Cabinet approved Revision in the wage structure and allowances of Gramin Dak Sevaks of the Department of Posts. The revision in the wage structure would entail an estimated expenditure of Rs 1257.75 crore during 2018-19. Around 3.07 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks will be benefitted by this wage revision. (ANI)