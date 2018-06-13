Grand alliance against BJP a sentiment of people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed the grand alliance of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a mutual sentiment among politicians and the people.

The Congress chief said the nation stand united against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

"'Mahagathbandhan' is a sentiment in people and not just politics. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attacking the Constitution and institution of India is incorrect," Gandhi said while addressing media here.

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Modi, Rahul alleged that the ruling party were attacking the Constitution and other institutions of the nation. Pointing at the rise in the fuel price, he accused the ruling government at the Centre of working only for the benefit of the rich people and burdening the common man. He said the opposition has been asking to bring fuel prices under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but the prime minister is "not interested" in it. "There was an attack on Mumbai. They were attacked through the 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. The whole country is sad. Small businessmen are sad and we are fighting for them," he said. The Congress president is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra since yesterday.