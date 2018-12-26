Grand alliance's only objective to stall Modi: Ram Madhav

The only objective of 'Mahagathbandhan' or 'grand alliance' is to stall Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday.

"The only objective of 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand-alliance is to stall Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The members of the grand alliance have no common minimum programme or agenda," he said while talking to ANI.

"Individually none of these parties has the courage to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is why they have formed an alliance only to stall Modi either by hook or by crook," said Ram Madhav.

He said that the people would reject the 'grand alliance' just as they "rejected the alliance in recently held Telangana Assembly elections." "In 'Mahagathbandhan' there are more than half a dozen leaders waiting in queue to become the Prime Minister," he said. Madhav admitted that certain allies of the NDA have left the alliance but the BJP is trying to bring in new allies. "Alliance politics is all about accommodation and adjustment, for which the BJP is ready. It is true that certain smaller allies like Upendra Kushwaha in Bihar decided to leave us but we are working on bringing new allies into our fold, especially in south India and eastern India," he added. Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha recently parted ways with the BJP-led NDA and recently joined the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance in Bihar, joining hands with Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties. Kushwaha quit the NDA on December 10, following differences with the BJP over seat sharing in the state for coming Lok Sabha elections. "If Rahul Gandhi could have been the option for the prime ministerial candidate because of the recent victories for the Congress in assembly polls, then there would have been no need for 'Mahagathbandhan.' Even today, no one, except MK Stalin is ready to confirm the name of the leader of 'Mahagathbandhan.' There are six leaders in the queue to become PM," he said. DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday claimed that if the Congress president Gandhi becomes the prime minister, he could provide a stable government. On the issue of Triple Talaq Bill, Madhav said: "It is a historic decision taken by Prime Minister Modi led NDA government to take up this issue of gender justice and equality. A large section of civil society including Muslims has welcomed the decision. It is a boon for Muslim women. The matter is before the Parliament. I am sure there will be a meaningful debate," added the BJP leader. (ANI)