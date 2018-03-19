Granting separate religion status to Lingayats 'politically decision': Veerashaivas

[India] Mar 19 (ANI): The Veerashaiva Lingayat Samanvaya Samiti on Monday opposed Karnataka government's decision of granting a separate religion status for the Lingayats community and termed it a politically motivated decision.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka Government earlier today accepted the suggestions of Nagamohan Das committee to form a separate religion status for the Lingayats community.

Speaking to ANI, the president of Veerashaiva Lingayat Samanvaya Samiti, Chandrashekhar Hiremath said, "We had initially opposed the entire constitution of committee headed by Nagmohan. None is expert concerned to our religion nor they have knowledge of the different religion and customs in Karnataka. We strongly oppose it."

Hiremath further dubbed the decision of the state government as a 'political move'. "The decision of the state cabinet to recommend to the Centre to treat Lingayat as a separate religion is a purely politically motivated decision. I strongly oppose this," added Chandrashekhar Hiremath. The suggestion which has been accepted under section 2D of the state Minorities Commission Act will now be sent to the Centre for the final approval. A seven-member Nagamohan Das committee headed by retired high court Judge H N Nagamohan Das submitted its report on March 2, 2018, stating that "Lingayats in Karnataka may be considered as a religious minority." (ANI)