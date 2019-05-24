Grateful, overwhelmed by mandate: Karti Chidambaram

[India], May 24 (ANI): Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Friday won the Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 3,32,244 seat.

Speaking to ANI, the lawmaker said: "I am deeply grateful, overwhelmed and humbled by the mandate given to me as a representative of the Sivaganga constituency."

Chidambaram also thanked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to represent the constituency."I would also like to thank DMK's Stalin under whose leadership the alliance won 37 out of 38 seats in Tamil Nadu. I'm grateful to my other alliance partners, too," he added.

Chidambaram had contested against H Raja of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sarvanan K of Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP). He had also contested in 2014 Lok Sabha election but was defeated by PR Senthilnathan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by a margin of 2,29,385. The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgender. (ANI)