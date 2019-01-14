Great, noble minds not offended by petty things: Justice Sikri

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Great and noble minds are not offended by petty things of daily life, said Justice AK Sikri while quoting a portion from a book during its launch event.

He was addressing the audience during the launch of a book titled 'Beyond the name' on late former Justice Sabharwal.

Justice Sikri fondly recalled his association with Justice Sabharwal while talking about the book and culminated his address with a short quote from the same.

"If you are hurt by little things, yours is still a little mind. Great and noble minds are not offended by pity things of daily life," he said quoting an excerpt from the book.

The event was also addressed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and former Attorney General and Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who both also spoke about life and times of Justice Sabharwal. However, Justice Sikri's choice of words and quote hold significance as it comes only hours after he had withdrawn his consent for appointment to the CSAT post. On Sunday, Justice Sikri withdrew consent to be appointed as the member of London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT), which was offered by the central government last month, reportedly after some media reports linked the offer to his decision of ousting Alok Verma as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI). The news reports allegedly mentioned that the offer from the government was a "reward" to Justice Sikri, who was part of the three-member panel that removed Verma as the CBI chief. (ANI)