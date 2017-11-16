Greater Noida: BJP leader, security guard shot dead

[India], November 16 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his security guard were shot dead by motorcycle-borne miscreants in Greater Noida.

The BJP leader has been identified as Shiv Kumar.

He was inside his car when the incident took place at around 4:00 pm in the Bisrakh area.

Kumar's car lost balance and hit a divider after shots were fired.

According to reports, besides the minister and the security guard, there were two more people in the car.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)