Greater than scientists, you are demigods: Naidu to farmers

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday hailed farmers and called them as 'demigods' for making 'Zero Based Nature Farming' (ZBNF) a success in the state.

"I want all the farmers in the state to make Andhra Pradesh as the first state with 100 percent Zero Based Nature Farming. ZBNF gives healthy food, reduces agriculture expenses. Scientists provide technology. You farmers proved the ZBNF as a success. You farmers are much greater than the scientists, you are demigods," Naidu said at a farmers' meet.

Stressing on the need of sound technology, Naidu said, "Keeping you in mind, I assured the United Nations that we will make ZBNF a grand success. Technology is growing leaps and bounds, I visualised that way before many other leaders. IT is the foundation pillar for knowledge economy. I built such foundation. I attended a meeting in New York, there are thousands of Telugu people. Telugu IT people are the rich community with highest per capita income in Silicon Valley. Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO) is a Telugu fellow. Sundar Pichai (Google CEO) is an Indian. Our lads are ruling the roost in the IT world," Naidu added.

The Chief Minister also claimed that Andhra Pradesh is "leading in ease of doing business".

"This became possible with technology only. We are using technology for ease of doing business. Our government is implementing welfare activities corruption-free, with the support of technology. All government services are kept online. By December, almost 700 government services will be made available online," Naidu added.

While saying that farmers should get Nobel prize in natural farming, Naidu added that they give a "healthy life" to the society. He also stated that the farmers from the state would be rewarded with Rs 100 crore if they won Nobel prize.

"With ZBNF, earth will be strengthened. You are serving the mother earth. All of us have been imposing burden on mother earth. We have to repay the mother earth. Today oil prices raised, rupee value is diminishing. In this wake, how can we earn good revenues? Solution is ZBNF. We are taking up ZBNF as a movement. As many as 17 countries are working on ZBNF, taking cue from Andhra," Naidu concluded. (ANI)