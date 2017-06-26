'Greed for power' is keeping RJD-JDU united: BJP

[India], June 25 (ANI): Amid speculations of rift between the grand alliance of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after difference of opinion on the presidential nominee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said the coalition of the two parties was a 'mismatch' adding that the disruption being witnessed was obvious.

"Grand Alliance between RJD and JD (U) is a mismatch. Neither there is any connection in the ideology of both the parties nor is their working pattern similar. Dispute being witnessed in this alliance was obvious, because the RJD never accepted the concept of good governance," BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav told ANI.

Yadav said the few good initiatives being taken by the JD (U) in the state is making the RJD restless. He further added that, "It is just the greed for power which has kept both the parties together." Rift is being speculated in the grand alliance after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav while backing the Opposition's presidential nominee Meira Kumar said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a 'mistake' by extending his support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Meanwhile Nitish on Friday, being firm on his stand to back Kovind said 'Bihar ki beti' Meira Kumar has been nominated as the Presidential candidate by the opposition only to lose. Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar was on Thursday announced as the Opposition's Presidential nominee. The Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - met on Thursday to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decision on Presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind, following which they announced their candidate. Earlier on Friday, Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination. The nomination process for the Presidential elections will continue till June 28. The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24. (ANI)