Green flag to CNG two-wheelers in Pune

[India], November 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said Pune will soon experience a new lifestyle with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) being made available to two-wheelers.

Speaking to media, the Union Minister said, "I congratulate people of Pune that a new chapter has been added to their lifestyle where CNG will be provided to two wheelers also. The pre-loan will be provided with alliance to Maharashtra bank".

He added that the target in Pune is to convert 23 lakhs two-wheelers into CNG.

"It is cheap and will bring change in the environment also, giving more mileage and only 70 paise will be spent in 1 liter. In Pune there are 90 petrol pumps, which were made in 60 years. If you want cheap then you will have to stand into lines but to lessen this trouble many initiatives are being taken," Pradhan said. He added that the Centre will soon roll out the new national policy on bio-fuels as well. The Union Minister was attending the inaugural session of conference on "Ethanol as Transport Fuel" organised by CIRT jointly with Indian Federation of Green Energy here today. Pradhan also informed that the government has agreed to the demand of enhancing research collaboration with IIT Bombay in the area of alternative green fuel. (ANI)