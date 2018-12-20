Greenpeace may halve India staff after donations row

New Delhi: Environmental group Greenpeace said on Wednesday it could halve its workforce in India to 30 early next year due to a block on its bank account after accusations of illegal donations.

The Centre has tightened scrutiny of non-profit groups over the past four years. The government says they often act against India's interests and has revoked licenses for thousands of foreign-funded groups.

Known for its campaigns against India's coal-fired power plants, Greenpeace has been barred from receiving foreign donations since 2015.

The Enforcement Directorate froze Greenpeace's main bank account on October 5. Greenpeace, which denies wrongdoing, said it only had funds to pay employees for about two more months, meaning half of the staff of 30 were at risk of losing their jobs. "There are multi-pronged attacks on us," said Greenpeace spokesman Nandikesh Sivalingam, blaming the coal lobby. "The coal industry is strong and powerful even if governments do want to move away from coal, including for climate change reasons."