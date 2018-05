[India], May 25 (ANI): Terrorists hurled grenades at a camp of 34 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

However, no injuries have been reported.

This the third attack in two months.

Yesterday, two policemen and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack at a bus stand on Jammu's BC road.

On May 23, as many as six civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. (ANI)