[India], Feb 10 (ANI): A grenade attack took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Palladium lane at Lal Chowk area on Sunday, leaving 11 persons injured.

Among those who sustained injuries are three CRPF personnel, four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and four civilians.

The area has been cordoned off following the attack.

Further details are awaited (ANI)