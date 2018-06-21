Grihalaxmi magazine cover 'not obscene'

[India], June 21 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Thursday ruled that there was nothing obscene about the cover of 'Grihalaxmi' magazine.

"There is no obscenity in a woman breastfeeding a baby, as shown on the 'Grihalaxmi' magazine cover. Obscenity lies in the eyes of the beholder," a statement read.

The Malayalam magazine found itself amidst controversy when the March issue had a woman breastfeeding a baby on the cover, captioned "Mothers tell Kerala, 'please don't stare, we need to breastfeed."

The magazine edition featured the image to campaign for the right to breastfeed in public without shame. The picture raised quite a storm on social media and was even reported in international media. The cover outraged a group of people, following which a case was registered against the Mathrubhumi Group under Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) 1986. (ANI)