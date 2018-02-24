Groom killed in wedding ceremony after gift explodes

[India], Feb.24 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a wedding turned sour after two persons including the groom was killed in Balangir district on Friday.

The shocking incident took place in Brahmapura area of the district when a newly married couple received a gift, which turned out to be a bomb.

According to police, the groom and his grandmother died on spot while critically injuring the bride when the newly married couple tried to open the gift that contained bomb.

The injured were rushed to a hospital. The grandmother died while receiving treatment and the groom died on the way to a hospital.

A dog squad and forensic team have been pressed into action and an investigation has been started prior to this accident. (ANI)