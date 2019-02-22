GSRTC staff strike brings life to a halt in Gujarat for second day

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Commuters faced harassment on Friday as Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) employees' indefinite strike entered the second day.

The GSRTC staff is on strike demanding implementation of Seventh Pay Commission among other issues.

"I came from Bengaluru for official work, but I have to travel 150 kms from here. Ola or Uber is very expensive and I can't ride on a bike to such a long distance. The government buses are not plying. Hence, I am stuck," said a commuter in Vadodara.

"My canteen business at the bus stand is ruined. Earlier I used to earn Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per day but now it is hardly Rs 1700 for a day since last two days," said Bhairo, who runs a canteen at Vadodara bus stand. One of the protesting staffers said, "We are demanding hike in salary as per the Seventh Pay Commission and we are against privatisation. Only state road transport vehicles should ply and not private vehicles," said. (ANI)