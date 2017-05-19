GST Bill passed in Odisha Assembly

[India], May 19 (ANI): The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill was passed in Odisha legislative assembly on Friday.

The first day of the two-day special session of the Assembly convened to discuss the GST Bill, earlier, hit hurdles with the Opposition seeking more time to go through contents of the Bills.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha passed four GST Bills without amendments setting the stage for the government for the launch on July 1.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the GST would lead to new tax regime.

The four bills passed on April 6 - the Central GST bill, the Integrated GST bill, the Union Territories GST bill and the compensation law - have already been cleared by the Lok Sabha, where the government enjoys majority. (ANI)