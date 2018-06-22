GST brought positive changes in Indian economy: PM Modi

[India], June 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has brought positive changes in the Indian economy.

After laying the foundation stone of Vanijya Bhawan, a new office complex for the Department of Commerce near India Gate in Delhi today, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that the construction of the building will be completed before December next year.

"I believe the construction of Vanijya Bhawan will be completed before December 2019," the Prime Minister said while addressing the gathering at the venue.

"Technology has eased ways of doing business today and this is going to grow in years to come. The GST has brought positive changes in the economy and in the way financial activities were carried out earlier," he added. The building will be constructed at the cost of Rs. 226 crore, built on a plot of 4.33 acres and accommodate about one thousand officers and staff. The building will have all modern technology-driven features while retaining the Central Vista architecture. It will be a completely paperless office with state of the art facilities such as smart access control, video conferencing, and completely networked systems. The layout of this green building has been planned so as to minimise the number of trees that would have to be cut. The new building will be a symbol of not only India's growing economic might but also the adoption and use of technology in governance. (ANI)