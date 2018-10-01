GST collection surpasses Rs 94,000cr in Sept

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue for the month of September witnessed a marginal upward trend to touch Rs. 94,000 crore, up from Rs. 93,690 crore last month.

Of the total collection, central GST (CGST) mop-up was Rs. 15,318 crore, state GST (SGST) was Rs 21,061 crore, integrated GST was Rs 50,070 crore (including Rs. 25,308 crore collected on imports) and cess was Rs 7,993 crore (including Rs. 769 crore collected on imports).

"The total revenue earned by the central government and the state governments after settlement in the month of September 2018 is Rs. 30,574 crore for CGST and Rs. 35,015 crore for the SGST," a statement from the Finance Ministry read.

GST revenue for August was the lowest in the five months so far in this fiscal. In July, the collection was Rs 96,483 crore, in June it was Rs 95,610 crore, in May it was Rs 94,016 crore, while April saw a record-high collection of over Rs 1.03 lakh crore. (ANI)