GST has enabled easy taxation; it aims at ease of doing business in 2018

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): As the year 2017 draws closer towards its end, the tourism and hospitality industry looks poised to finish the year after a fast pace in the areas which were less explored.

With India holding a strong market for leisure and business segments, industry stalwarts echo the likes of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was crowned as one of the most significant reforms in the history of Indian economy.

Amid mixed reactions from the sector, Joint Managing Director MBD Group, Sonica Malhotra has opined that GST had an interim impact for about a week or so on the market.

"GST has been a good move because we now have one level of taxation that delivers great long term to mid-term smoothening of doing business," said Malhotra hailing the vibrant opportunities that GST has introduced in India.

The MBD Group, which owns and manages Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida has distinctly defined itself as a trendsetter in the hospitality sector.

Earlier this year, the group introduced MBD Prive Collection that redefines luxury and emulates fashion and exotic treat of leisure that has set a benchmark for itself in the Delhi-NCR region.

To the most astute global travelers, the MBD Prive Collection presents a lavish experience including a personal butler, access to the Prive Lounge, signature amenities, and in-room technology that caters to personal specifications and much more with an effortless and luxury stay experience.

With myriad dining options, the hotel presents re-launched S18, which is an award winning all day dinning restaurant into an All Day Brasserie, christened SXVIII, Rare Eastern Dining (RED) for Pan-Asian cuisine and Made In India where the guests can choose from an extensive array of delectable eastern and western and Indian cuisines.

With various award such as "The Best Franchise of the year award 2005, Asia Pacific's Best Performing Franchised Hotel of the Year for 2011 Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, Hotel of the year in 2012, the hotel embarks ultra-luxurious and refined sophistication as one of the best in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Commenting on the successful innings in the year 2017, Sonica Malhotra said that the year was satisfactory, and the property aims to successfully reposition itself as a super luxurious offering in 2018.

"The repositioning of the Noida hotel is in sync with the Group's vision to captivate the new gen luxury travelers with refined sophistication and to provide unprecedented level of luxury and hospitality," added Sonica.

Adding to this she said that despite the renovation of the hotel at large scale, the group is able to meet the revenue expectations, which had surpassed all the expectations of customers.

"Three years before the renovation started, we were at the number one position in RevPAR (Revenue per available room) in the entire Delhi-NCR region. We hope to achieve this position by April 2018 starting," she added on the beginning of the New Year 2018. (ANI)