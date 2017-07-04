GST is a jailbandi for businessmen after notebandi: Mamata

Kolkata: Opposing the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the new indirect tax is a "jailbandi for businessmen" after the "note-bandi" move.

"Notebandi was a mistake and GST is a jailbandi for businessmen," she told reporters at the state Secretariat -- Nabanna.

Terming the GST as a mess, Banerjee said her government is with the people.

"We are always with the people. What will impact common people will impact us as well. I have maintained this all along, that GST is a mess."

"People are ridiculing GST. The regime has been rolled out without preparedness and also without being ready for impact. We had told them that before rolling it out, people should be taken into confidence," she said. Banerjee also said not only the price of LPG cylinders went up but prices of many things also shot up.