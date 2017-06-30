GST is anti-small traders: Lalu Yadav

[India] June 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday branded the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as 'anti-small traders'.

Talking to reporters here, Lalu said, "The GST is anti- small traders. There are many anomalies in the new tax regime and that is why protests are being reported from many parts of India."

He took a dig at the celebrations from today midnight over the rollout of the GST at the Central Hall of the Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"The GST was passed by everyone and they (BJP) are celebrating it. Let them celebrate," Lalu said, whose party boycotted the launch of the GST on Thursday. It was the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress that first boycotted the GST rollout. Later, many Opposition parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Left too decided to skip the midnight event. The Opposition's charge is that the government is in a hurry to implement the new tax regime when there are many shortcomings in it that need more time. They have also alleged that Modi government is doing publicity stunt in the garb of the GST rollout. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, on Friday midnight will unveil the GST which will replace more than a dozen state and central taxes. (ANI)