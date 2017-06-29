GST is Indian economy's tryst with destiny: Naidu

[India], June 29 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday criticised many Opposition parties' decision to skip the rollout of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on June 30 midnight at Parliament House and termed the new tax regime as Indian economy's tryst with destiny.

Naidu's remarks came after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad earlier in the day announced that grand old party will boycott the mid-night celebration in the Central Hall of Parliament on the occasion of Goods and Service Tax (GST) roll out and branded this as 'publicity' or 'tamasha' (drama) of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a press conference here, Naidu said, "This is very unfortunate that Congress party and some of its leaders has decided to boycott this meeting. The GST is Indian economy's tryst with destiny. It is the biggest reform after independence."

He further lambasted Congress for terming GST rollout a midnight tamasha.

"I feel that they have no right to criticize our government's decision to hold midnight rollout. Is there any crime working in night? Today people work 24/7. I am pained by the Congress saying that it's a 'midnight tamasha'. The mood of the nation is for GST," Naidu said.

Earlier, Congress had objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching GST at the special midnight function in the Parliament house pointing out that since President Pranab Mukherjee will be present, it would undermine his status.

"How can the Prime Minister launch GST in the presence of the President? This is not done and acceptable," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also dubbed the hurried rollout of the GST as an "epic blunder" by the Centre.

Mamata had said her party would not attend the GST rollout programme.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also boycotted the GST rollout function.

The GST, which is slated to be rolled out on the midnight of June 30, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket.

Six slabs of taxation have been proposed by the council, ranging from zero percent to 43 percent.

Initially, it is being said that essential commodities and luxury goods will be taxed separately.

The GST is said to be extremely beneficial to consumers, as it will bring down the price of goods and curb inflation.

The GST is also said to reduce the delays in tax payments and ensure more stringent checks on the same. (ANI)