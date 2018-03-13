GST officials conduct raid at Meerut Hotelier property

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Goods and Services Tax (GST), officials conducted a raid at a property of hotelier Himanshu Puri, owner of Harmony Inn, who has been accused of fleeing the country after taking crores of rupees from banks.

The GST officials conducted the raid on Monday and interrogated the hotel staffs and workers in the concerned matter.

Puri and his family disappeared from the city in a suspicious manner and their phones have been switched off since then.

As per reports, the hotelier took a loan in crores from banks and did not pay it back. (ANI)