GST rollout: Maha Govt. to facilitate businesses to migrate from old tax system

[India], June 30 (ANI): Hours before the mid-night rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed his concern over difficulties during initial stages, and assured that the government will facilitate the businesses to migrate from old tax system to new one.

"I think India will grow faster, better, our economy and all the states will be benefitted. Initially, there will be difficulty in migrating from the old tax system to the new one, but we as government will facilitate the businesses to migrate from old to new one," Fadnavis told ANI.

He further congratulated the Government of India, and extended his full support from the state of Maharashtra to the GST. "It's a historic occasion, because under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, all the parties cutting across ideologies have come together to make India proud of being 'One Nation, One Tax'. I congratulate the Government of India, and extend full support from the state of Maharashtra to the GST," he added. Opposition parties like All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress to the Left, were continuously trying to disassociate themselves from the implementation of GST and have put forward some suggestions to validate their move. Ending more than 11 years of hectic argument among the Centre and the states, the GST will implement from July 1 to completely transform the indirect taxation landscape in the country involving both the Central and State levies. To commemorate the historic occasion, a function will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament on the mid-night of June 30- July1, which will be graced by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley among other dignitaries. The GST, which is slated to roll out today midnight, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket. (ANI)