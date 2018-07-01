GST taught common man to be tax payer, not evader: Jitendra Singh

[India], July 01 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Sunday asserted that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has produced a behavioural change in common man, to be a taxpayer instead of a tax evader.

"This historic decision by Modi government had been pending for decades. Notwithstanding with what opposition says we go by evidence. Figures speak for themselves. It has produced a behavioural change in common man, to be a taxpayer instead of a tax evader," Singh said.

Singh's remark comes on the first anniversary of the GST implementation in the country. The GST was rolled out in July last year after months of deliberation. Launched at midnight on June 30 by Prime Minister Modi and then President Pranab Mukherjee, the taxation scheme aimed at bringing all taxes into a single window along the lines of the 'One Nation - One Tax - One Market goal. Reacting on a current flood-like situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, the MoS assured the people that everything would be under control and the Amarnath Yatra would go peacefully. "We've been told that administration has moved into action and taken pre-emptive measures to prevent mishap like 2014. There's a weather forecast of rain in the valley tomorrow but it is being watched. Everything would be under control and Amarnath Yatra would go on peacefully," he said. On June 28, the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims was halted at Baltal due to heavy rainfall. However, they resumed the Yatra a few hours after the water cleared out. Owing to the weather conditions, the Directorate of Health Service Kashmir (DHSK) has issued helpline number. (ANI)