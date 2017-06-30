GST will bring economic change in lives of farmers, labourers: Centre

[India], June 30 (ANI): Ahead of midnight Goods and Service Tax (GST) roll out, Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Friday asserted that the central aim of GST is village, farmers and labourers as it will bring an economic change in their lives.

"I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and all the GST Council members who decided to take this step in the favour of farmers and needy. The central aim of GST is village, farmers and labourers. The GST is going to be a platform for all these people and will bring economic change in their lives," Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley informed that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on fertilizers has been brought down from 12 percent to five percent. "The GST Council in its meeting today addressed the concerns raised by various states over tax imposed on the fertilizers. After consensus, we have decided to bring the price down to five percent," said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after chairing the 18th GST Council meeting at Vigyan Bhavan. The most anticipated tax reform for the Indian economy will be rolled out from midnight tonight from the historic Central Hall of Parliament. The historic event will witness President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley and other Cabinet in presence. However, the Congress and the Left parties have decided to skip the launch. (ANI)