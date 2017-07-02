GST will change poor's destiny: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will change the destiny of the poor people of the nation.

While addressing a gathering here, Adityanath said that the tax reform will eradicate corruption.

"GST will change the destiny of the poor. Things will become cheaper. We'll do away with corruption. Traders will get freedom from 'Inspector Raj'," said Adityanath.

The GST, rolled out on June 30 midnight, is said to bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket.

Under the GST, six slabs of taxation have been proposed by the council, ranging from zero percent to 43 percent. Initially, it was being said that essential commodities and luxury goods will be taxed separately. (ANI)