GST will end 'inspector raj', person replaced by software: Naidu

[India], July. 1 (ANI): Expressing confidence on how the the newly rolled out Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill will help boost the Indian economy in a major way, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that the reform will also end 'inspector raj' subsequently putting a check on corruption.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu said that many who used to escape taxes will now come into the GST net, adding that there will be a boost in revenue which will strongly help the economy.

"Where there's human interface there's scope for corruption. Where there's data & automated software, corruption dies. #GST integrates the nation & makes it easier for people to expand business outside their states. GST ends inspector raj. Person replaced by software. Pay tax, file returns & you won't even see your assessing officer!," he said in a series of tweets.

The Union Minister further stressed on the resolve with which the NDA government pursued GST and brought about its implementation, saying it is a fine example of PM Modi's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Meanwhile, speaking today a day after launching GST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those who have looted the nation will have to pay for their deeds. "A country where a select few loot, such a nation cannot scale new heights. These select few never want the nation to grow. Those who have looted the poor will have to give back what they have looted," the Prime Minister said in his address at the foundation day of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He added that the Government of India has taken a tough stand against those who have looted the nation. "There is a 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' and there is a movement to clean the nation from the menace of corruption," Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister also sought to draw focus on the government's strict action against shell firms who indulged in dubious dealings. Yesterday, Members of the Union Cabinet lauded Prime Minister Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and others for the successful rollout of the GST. Earlier, hailed as the 'most ambitious economic reform' in India, the GST was launched during a midnight session of Parliament in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and other dignitaries. (ANI)