GST workshop organised in Srinagar

[India], June 12 (ANI): The Central Excise Division in Jammu and Kashmir organised a workshop on Goods and Service Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The objective of the workshop was to create awareness among existing central excise assesses about the model of the GST. The workshop aimed at clearing all queries of traders and to ensure they would not face any difficulty in switching over to the GST from current tax system.

"The motive of this workshop was to create awareness among the traders of Jammu and Kashmir about the GST and for that, we will conduct frequent workshops in other parts of the country," said Jaipal Kumar, an official of the excise department.

He added, "The excise department is planning to organise interaction sessions among school and college students about the complexities and basic structure of GST." The traders of the state were notified about the GST and the changes in trade that would come along the GST, so that they would not face any difficulty when implemented. "We have been informed about the benefits of the GST for Jammu and Kashmir," said a trader. The Goods and Services Tax Bill will be implemented in entire country from July 1. It is said to be India's biggest tax overhaul since independence in 1947 and will replace a slew of federal and state levies, transforming Asia's third largest economy into a single market. (ANI)