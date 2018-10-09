GTB hospital reservation: Delhi HC reserves order

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved it order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking quashing of a recent circular issued by Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government that excluded non-Delhi residence patients from taking free treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

The Delhi Government released the circular from October 1 onwards.

Earlier, the court issued a notice to the Delhi government and questioned on what grounds did it issue such an order which clearly deprives people of their right to life under articles 14,19, 21 of the Indian constitution.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who appeared for the petitioner had also told the court that the impugned order is "shocking, barbaric, and against humanity and it is liable to be stayed by the court." (ANI)