GTB hospital reservation: HC issues notice to Delhi Govt

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking stay on a Government circular that excludes non-Delhi patients from taking treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital from October 1 and onwards.

The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Rajendra Menon rebuked advocate Ramesh Singh, appearing for the Delhi Government and asked as on what grounds did the Government issued such an order "which deprives people of their right to life under articles 14,19, 21 of the Indian constitution."

"If other states also start doing it, there would be chaos in the country. Take it back or we would stay it. It cannot be allowed to stay even for a moment", Menon told the lawyer. Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who appeared for the petitioner had told the court that the impugned order is "shocking, barbaric, and against humanity and it is liable to be stayed by the court." The court has granted three days to the government to file a reply in the matter. The PIL is listed for October 8 for further hearing. (ANI)