Guardian@India's Guardian leadership conclave ends with resounding success

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Guardian@India, the fully-owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (known as ‘Guardian Life’), brought its ‘Guardian Leadership Conclave’ to a conclusion with resounding success.

The two-day event revolved around the themes of ‘Defining the Leadership Algorithm’ and ‘Balancing the Equality Equation’.

Honing leadership skills, addressing issues of diversity and inclusion, harnessing collaboration and empowering Guardians formed broad themes through the conclave.

Ajay Jain, CEO, Guardian@India, spoke about the significance of sharing, learning and growing together at an organization that prides itself as a learning organization and one that transcends being a workplace and is actually a community. During the leadership conclave, Guardian shared, learned and grew together through the best emergent learnings from thought leaders across the globe. Dr Marshall Goldsmith, one of the world’s foremost leadership experts and a bestselling author, was the guest of honour and coached key Guardian executives. His books What Got You Here Won’t Get You There, Triggers and How Women Rise formed the basis of discussions in the two-day Guardian Leadership Conclave. Guardian @India had also extended invitations to eminent CXOs for their outside-in perspective. Gayatri Rath (Brand and Reputation Consultant), Mohit Mehra (Mercer Consulting, India), Piyush Kumar (IDP Education Ltd), Rajnish Virmani (Positive Momentum Ltd) and Shubhi Khurana (Inflection Point Ventures) spent one-on-one time with the emerging leaders in the next generation of Guardian @India and shared their outside-in perspective with them. Global Guardian leaders also interacted and mentored emergent Guardian leaders. Senior VP at Guardian Life Andrea Csaszar spoke about the acquisition of Data Telesis in 2014 and the subsequent journey of Guardian in India. CFO Guardian India, Arijit Mukherji, spoke about the financials and shared his financial expertise with other leaders. The Chief Communications Officer of Guardian Life Sherry Pudloski shared her insights on building executive presence and forging your own brand. Day two of the conclave addressed inclusion and diversity at Guardian. It saw Guardians participate in experiential activities designed to build bonds and forge a community. They participated in a percussion activity which aimed at creating collaborative music. Dr Goldsmith’s session on day two revolved around coaching participants in building a strong organizational culture and HR Head of Guardian@India Ruchita Sharma conducted a session on charting the organization’s success. Conclave participants took part with much joy and enthusiasm and brought the enriching event to a close with new insights and perspectives about leadership. (ANI)