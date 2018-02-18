Guilty would be punished, assures NA Harris for his son's misconduct

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Congress MLA NA Harris, whose son Mohammed Haris Nalapad was suspended from the party's Bengaluru Youth wing on Sunday admitted that what his son had done was wrong and maintained that the guilty would be punished irrespective of political affiliations.

The Congress MLA told ANI, "I don't know where he is currently. Whoever does wrong is wrong, be it a son of an MLA or anyone else. I have always advised my son to never do anything wrong. I will see that my son does not do anything like this again."

Mohammed Nalapad was suspended from the Bengaluru District Youth Congress General Secretary's post for six years. Meanwhile, working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Dinesh Gundurao said, "Strict action to be taken against people responsible. There won't be any sort of protection whether it is a person in the Congress or outside. Mohammed Nalapad was involved too. We have decided to expel him from the Congress." However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protested over the incident wherein Congress General Secretary Mohammed Haris Nalapad and ten others allegedly beat up a person at a restaurant in Bengaluru's UB City. Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Haris Nalapad and ten others. The accused allegedly has threatened the victim Vidwath, at Mallya hospital where he was admitted for treatment. (ANI)