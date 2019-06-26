Gujarat: 5 killed after car collides with tempo

[India], June 6 (ANI): As many as five people were killed after a car collided with a tempo on National Highway 48 near Kharel in Navsari district on Wednesday.

The five youths killed in the accident were travelling to Surat from Mumbai when the mishap occurred, police said.

The driver of the vehicle suddenly lost control of the steering and jumped the divider to cross over to the other side of the road. The car then collided with a tempo coming from the other direction, the official mentioned.

All five youths died on the spot, the official said, adding that police pulled out the bodies of the deceased with the help of a crane and sent them for postmortem. Navsari Deputy Superintendent of Police RB Fardu said the identities of the deceased are being ascertained and further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)