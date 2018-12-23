Gujarat: 5 killed in Dang bus accident

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): As many as five people were killed in a bus accident in Dang in Gujarat.

On Saturday, a bus carrying more than 50 students fell into a deep gorge on Mahal-Bardipada route in Dang district of Gujarat.

Police and local authorities rescued several students in the accident. All the students are in the age group of 10-16 years. Rescued students have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the bus was returning from Shabri Dham, a religious and tourist destination in the Dang district. (ANI)