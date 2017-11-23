Gujarat Archbishop clarifies on letter urging Christians to save nation from nationalists

[India], November 23 (ANI): Archdiocese of Gandhinagar archbishop Thomas Macwan on Thursday clarified that his letter urging Christians to save India from nationalist forces was not intended towards any political party.

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Macwan penned a letter in which he urged the Christian community to "help save the country from nationalists" and warned about "communal forces" taking over the nation.

Macwan told ANI that he only urged the followers to vote the party who are more "open to secularism, constitution and culture".

"Whenever we have elections, we have been writing to our faithful, requesting them to pray and asking them to be a part of the elections and vote.. This is not the first time I wrote a letter, I have been writing in the past. There is nothing against any party. No intention of pointing against any part or asking anyone to vote for anyone, we believe in the conscious of the person for voting," he added. He also claimed that more than 600 incidents have come to notice this year where the churches have been attacked. Macwan, in his letter, further urged the community to pray together during the election saying that nationalist forces are on the verge of taking over the country. "Not a single day goes without an attack on our churches, church personnel, faithful or institutions. There is a growing sense of insecurity among the minorities, OBCs, BCs, poor etc. Nationalist forces are on the verge of taking over the country. The election results of Gujarat State Assembly can make a difference," the letter reads. (ANI)