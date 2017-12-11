Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on tweet by Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson: "Completely abhor outside interference in India's internal affairs. Pakistan's promotion of terrorism in India is well known but Pakistan must stop giving us lessons; we are proud of our democracy. Condemn this unwarranted statement."

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal had said on Twitter: India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday claimed at an election rally that there was an attempt by Pakistan to interfere in the Gujarat polls. Modi also raised questions about the alleged appeal by former director general (DG) of the Pakistan Army Sardar Arshad Rafiq for making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel chief minister of Gujarat.