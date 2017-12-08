Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Aiyar's remark isn't surprising; abuse is Congress' culture, says Amit Shah

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls



: Seizing on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" jibe, BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday listed several "indecent" remarks by members of the main opposition party targeting PM Narendra Modi.

Shah said he was not surprised by Aiyar's derogatory comment against Modi as it reflected "Congress's culture". "Yamraj, Maut ka Saudagar, Ravan, Gandi Nali ka Keeda, Monkey, Rabies Victim, Virus, Bhasmasur, Gangu Teli, Goon. Nobody knows how many times Congress leaders have used this sort of language against Modi in the past. Years have passed, but there has been no change in its culture," Shah said in a statement.

Shah said he was not surprised by Aiyar's derogatory comment against Modi as it reflected "Congress's culture". "Yamraj, Maut ka Saudagar, Ravan, Gandi Nali ka Keeda, Monkey, Rabies Victim, Virus, Bhasmasur, Gangu Teli, Goon. Nobody knows how many times Congress leaders have used this sort of language against Modi in the past. Years have passed, but there has been no change in its culture," Shah said in a statement.

Congress's mindset against a poor man's son, a reference to Modi, reflected its ideological bankruptcy and "Mughlai mentality", the BJP chief said. The people of Gujarat would teach the "anti-OBC, anti-ST and anti-poor" Congress a lesson in the upcoming polls, he added. Finance minister Arun Jaitley said, "Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'neech' remark against the PM displays a mindset that only one elite family can be a ruler and the rest are only the 'neech'." "The strength of India's democracy will be displayed when a person of humble background politically defeats the dynasty and its representatives," he added. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed Aiyar had Rahul Gandhi's "approval" to use such derogatory language. "Modi was targeted by Aiyar because he had questioned why B R Ambedkar was given Bharat Ratna in 1990 when he had died in 1956," he said. "There is a very deplorable and feudal mindset behind this condemnable observation that only a 'waris (heir)' of the Gandhi-Nehru family can run this country and only they are capable of doing so," Prasad said. BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao refused to speak on Aiyar's remarks while on a TV programme and instead held a placard that read 'I Protest'.