Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Alpesh Thakor says 'dark' PM Modi became 'fair' by eating imported mushrooms

New Delhi: Days after Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a furor, Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat ally Alpesh Thakor has said that PM Modi was a "dark" person, but has become "fair" because of eating imported mushrooms worth Rs 4,00,000 a day. Speaking at a rally in Gujarat, Thakor said that PM Modi eats five mushrooms, each worth Rs 80,000, every day.

Someone told me that what Modiji eats, you can't eat because it's not 'poor people's food'. So I asked what such food does he eat? He said he eats mushrooms. I asked what was wrong in that, mushrooms are widely available. He said that he doesn't like the ones we eat, the ones he eats are from Taiwan and the cost of one mushroom is Rs. 80,000," Thakor said.

"I asked him if he was serious, he said yes, and Modiji eats 5 mushrooms everyday. I asked if this was happening since he was elected PM, they said no, it's been going on ever since he was the Chief Minister. I joked that that's why he was as dark as me, how did he become so fair? I saw his photo of 35 years ago, he was as dark as me, now how is he so fair. So understand this, a Prime Minister who can eat mushrooms worth 4 lakhs every day, mushrooms worth 1 crore 20 lakhs every month, he won't like regular meals, that is just a farce," he further added. When confronted by Times Now, Thakor said, "We are children, we will say it. Now it depends on PM Modi to respond."