Gujarat assembly elections 2017: BJP moves EC against Rahul for interview flouting poll code

New Delhi: The BJP has moved the Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi for flouting poll norms. The Congress President-elect gave an interview to a Gujarati TV channel, which was before the 48-hour deadline for the model code of conducted ended tomorrow evening. The second-phase of voting in the Gujarat polls is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, addressing a press conference said, "It was not permitted to give an interview in the last 48 hours of campaigning in Gujarat. I am sure the Election Commission will take cognizance of this and take action."

Republic TV reported that the Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to those media houses who have been streaming the Rahul Gandhi's interview. The EC has questioned the media houses on why they aired the interview despite not being allowed to do so. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also violated the model code of conduct while campaigning in Gujarat for the elections. On December 8, at a rally in Ahmedabad, the PM asked people to vote for BJP after the campaign deadline for the first phase was over. The model code of conduct prohibits call for votes after a campaigning phase ends. The results for the high-stakes election will be announced on December 18.