Gujarat assembly elections 2017: BJP releases manifesto, says Congress making tall promises

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its election manifesto, or what the party called its 'sankalp patra' (vision document) for Gujarat, which will see the first phase of polling for its Assembly election tomorrow.

The manifesto carries the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on its cover, along with the slogan "Darek Gujarati no ekaj aavaj; hun chu vikaas, hun chu Gujarat (Each Gujarati speaks in a single voice; I am development, I am Gujarat)."

The heading on the BJP Gujarat manifesto cover is a nod to a slogan PM Modi coined to counter the Congress's much-talked about 'vikas has gone mad' social media campaign.

At the unveiling of the vision document in Ahmedabad, the BJP claimed the Congress was making false promises in Gujarat, with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, an MP from Gujarat, saying the Grand Old Party's poll promises were either constitutionally or financially "impossible".

At the announcement, Jaitley claimed Gujarat, which has been ruled by the BJP for more than two decades, has the "highest" gross state domestic product growth in the country. "In the last 5 years Gujarat grew at the average rate of 10% amongst large states," Jaitley added.

Jaitley went on to say that the BJP will not only maintain Gujarat's growth rate, but would "increase it further". "Gujarat growth rate to be maintained, if we maintain it at 10% during global slowdown, we can increase it further," Jaitley said.

The BJP try to ensure unity of Gujarat and work towards the welfare of all groups in the state, the BJP leader also said, adding that social polarisation would only hurt the Congress The vision document itself promises to double farmers' income and ensure good prices for produce. The document also vows to help fulfil the aspirations of the Gujarati youth as well as promote traditional sports while making the state a top-most hub for sports.

Off late, the BJP has been avoiding using the word "manifesto", preferring the name 'vision document'. The announcement of the release of the vision document came just as the Opposition began attacking the party for delaying the release of its promises.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was among those who criticised the BJP, saying the delay was an "insult" to Gujarat, while firebrand Patidar leader Hardik Patel took a dig at the party, saying it was too busy "making [sex] CDs" to release its manifesto.

Gujarat will vote tomorrow in the first phase of its two-party election. Voting in the second phase will be held on December 14 while results for this high-stakes election will be announced on December 18.