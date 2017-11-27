Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: BJP releases sixth list of 34 candidates

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its sixth and list for the Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

The list consists of 34 names out of which 12 are from the Patidar community. Of 34 constituencies, the BJP sixth list also consists of candidates from the Gandhinagar North and South seats.

Monday is the last date for filing nomination for the second phase of Gujarat polls.

With this list, the BJP has so far announced the names of 182 candidates who would be contesting the Gujarat polls.

The BJP has so far announced the first list of 70 candidates, the second list of 36 candidates and 28 candidates in the third list. The first phase of voting in Gujarat will take place on December 9 while the second phase takes place on December 14. The counting of votes will happen on December 18 along with the results of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2017.