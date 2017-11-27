Gujarat assembly elections 2017: BJP served without discrimination, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spearheading Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign in Gujarat assembly election 2017 with a series of public rallies, with the third one in Dhari.

Addressing the people of Dhari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about how the ruling BJP government developed the economy in Amreli district. "Amreli district is on the coast and it is the BJP Government in Gujarat that worked on harnessing the coastal strengths of this district. We focussed on the blue economy," he said.

"The BJP Government in Gujarat got dairies to Saurashtra. Amreli is emerging as a hub for dairy and cooperative sectors over the last two decades." "Amreli district is on the coast and it is the BJP Government in Gujarat that worked on harnessing the coastal strengths of this district. We focussed on the blue economy," the PM said. "The solution to all problems is development. Development has to be continuous. We want to work even more for the people of Gujarat," Modi said. He further said, "Pitting one caste against the other is Congress' tendency. Make sure that you do not let them destroy the composite culture of Gujarat." Our efforts against corruption have naturally troubled the Congress: PM Narendra Modi in Dhari, Amreli. PM Modi said, "Congress has not just insulted Sardar Patel. Congress ignored Morarji Desai because he was from Gujarat. Congress has insulted all of Gujarat." Pictures from the campaign trail in Gujarat. @BJP4Gujarat pic.twitter.com/IitStQYoQ3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2017 Modi will address between 32 and 35 rallies in his home state, Gujarat, in the coming fortnight, where Assembly elections for a total of 182 seats will be held in two phase – December 9 and 14.