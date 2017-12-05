Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: BJP to win 91-99 seats, Congress to get 78-86 seats, predicts opinion poll

New Delhi: The Congress is likely to close-in with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat as a recent poll survey has predicted that both the parties will get 43 per cent votes each in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

As per the third and the final round of tracker poll conducted by Lokniti-CSDS-ABP News, the BJP is likely to get 91-99 seats while the Congress, making inroads, may clinch 78-86 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

The report released on Monday evening also revealed that the vote share of the BJP has dropped by 16 percentage points in just four months.

The latest projections are a remarkable turnaround from the 30-point lead for BJP projected by a poll done by the same agencies in August. At that time, the seat projections were that BJP could cross the 150 mark while Congress would struggle to cross 30. BJP won 115 seats in the 2012 assembly polls while Congress won 61. However, thanks to desertions from its ranks, Congress had just 43 MLAs in the outgoing assembly, BJP 116 and others 5 with 18 seats vacant. In central Gujarat, Congress is predicted to get only 38 per cent votes, while the BJP is set to get 54 per cent votes. In north Gujarat, Congress is expected to fetch 49 per cent of votes while the BJP is expected to take away 44 per cent of the vote share. The opinion poll also revealed that the popularity of Patidar leader Hardik Patel has been receding since August. It has come down from 64 per cent in October to 58 per cent now among Patel voters, a six per cent decline in one month. The assembly polls in Gujarat will be conducted in two phases on December 9 and 14 while the results will be announced on December 18. While, the Congress Party in Gujarat is hoping to bridge the around 9 per cent vote share gap that led the BJP to retain power in 2012; the saffron party, which is in power in the state for over two decades, is not only confident of winning the fortress but also expanding the vote share.