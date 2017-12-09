Gujarat assembly elections 2017: 'Congress netas abusing my poor family must know nation is my everything'

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Gujarat's Lunavada where he once again raised the issue of Congress leaders 'using abusive language' against him.

"The Congress has been rejected comprehensively across the nation. Gujarat too will reject the Congress and will punish them for their politics," he said.

"There is a youth Congress leader Salman Nizami. He is even campaigning for Congress in Gujarat. He wrote on Twitter about Rahul ji's father, grandmother. That is OK but he asks -- Modi tell me who is your mother, who is your father? Such language can't even be used for enemies," Modi said.

"Among the other things he (Nizami) calls for Azad Kashmir. He calls our army rapists. How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami? He also says there will be an Afzal from every home," he said. "I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are- this nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians," the PM said. "I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are- this nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians," the PM said. He also said that 'in every part of the nation, the Congress has misled the Muslim community'. He also said that 'in every part of the nation, the Congress has misled the Muslim community'. "They have made fake promises of reservations for Muslims but in no state have they fulfilled their promise," Modi said. "They have made fake promises of reservations for Muslims but in no state have they fulfilled their promise," Modi said.