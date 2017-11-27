Gujarat assembly elections 2017: In Bhuj rally, PM Modi says Gujaratis will not forgive Congress

Ahmedabad: The Prime Minister began his campaign from Bhuj, a BJP stronghold that also has 33 per cent Muslim voters. Later in the day, he is set to address rallies in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district.

"I am grateful for all the 'kichad' being thrown at me, after all, a lotus blooms only in 'kichad' so, I don't mind if more is thrown at me," PM Modi said at the rally.

"On one hand, there is vikaas (BJP), then there is 'vansh vaad' (dynasts) (in a reference to Congress) Gujarat will not forgive you at all." Gujarat will never accept you. The reason is since you have kept Gujarat backwards since the times of Sardar Patel.You people (Congress) shot bullets outside the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad," Modi said while slamming Congress at the rally.

"I am happy that i got the opportunity to visit Ashpura temple at Abdasa. I have come to seek the blessings of the common man," says Modi

Interacting with people gives me unparalleled joy. Every moment of my life is devoted to the welfare of India and 125 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/Cq6vNeHU1Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2017

Gujarat has a total number of 182 assembly seats and the polling will be held in two phases. Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase while the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.