Gujarat assembly elections 2017: In Bhuj rally, PM Modi says Gujaratis will not forgive Congress

Ahmedabad: The Prime Minister began his campaign from Bhuj, a BJP stronghold that also has 33 per cent Muslim voters. Later in the day, he is set to address rallies in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district.

"I am grateful for all the 'kichad' being thrown at me, after all, a lotus blooms only in 'kichad' so, I don't mind if more is thrown at me," PM Modi said at the rally.

"On one hand, there is vikaas (BJP), then there is 'vansh vaad' (dynasts) (in a reference to Congress) Gujarat will not forgive you at all." Gujarat will never accept you. The reason is since you have kept Gujarat backwards since the times of Sardar Patel.You people (Congress) shot bullets outside the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad," Modi said while slamming Congress at the rally.

Taking credit for the development of Kutch as a tourist spot Modi claimed that vikaas brought farming to the arid landscape.

"Rann was already there. But I thought that we can turn it into tourist spot and earn money. Our mantra is vikaas so we did it. People never imagined that there can be any kind of farming in Kutch. At one side is desert and then another side there is Pakistan. Now it is a krishi shtra. Nobody thought that saffron can be grown here. After drip irrigation, it is a model for farming," Modi said.

"There are so many tourist sites in Kutch that tourists will take more than a week to complete their tour to this district," Modi said.

"There was an Anjar earthquake in 1956. The earthquake was so severe that Pandit Nehru had to come here. But do you remember the Congress doing anything for you people. But now this party is asking our report card.. See we did so much after 2001 earthquake. Vajpayee sent me to Gujarat to help Kutch. I took the responsibility of rehabilitation. My training began from Kutch crisis itself. You have helped me grow like a boy. Now these Congressmen are blaming me over corruption. Will you forgive Congress?" Modi said.

Interacting with people gives me unparalleled joy. Every moment of my life is devoted to the welfare of India and 125 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/Cq6vNeHU1Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2017

Gujarat has a total number of 182 assembly seats and the polling will be held in two phases. Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase while the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.